Police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of sexually abusing children, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Police arrested Daniel Montano, 42, on the 400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near downtown Colorado Springs, they said. A child victim was also located in the home and is now safe, they announced.
In June, the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched a residence on the 500 block of Camino Del Rey in Fountain, police said. Evidence seized during that raid led officers to arrest Montano on charges related to producing and possessing child sexual abuse material, police said.
The Colorado Springs-based Internet Crimes Against Children unit includes investigators from several Colorado police agencies and federal law enforcement agents.