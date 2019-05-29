Good Samaritans -- with help from a sheriff's deputy -- chased down an alleged purse snatcher and got the victim's belongings back.
Police say the chase was already in progress when they were dispatched to Costilla and Tejon in downtown Colorado Springs. The El Paso County deputy was in the area when the crime happened and jumped in with the citizens. After the man was caught, the deputy held him until police arrived.
The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Randall Harper. Harper faces charges of robbery and attempt to influence a public servant.