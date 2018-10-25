The man who admitted to killing three people and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs is expected in court Friday for a three-month review of his mental condition.
Robert Lewis Dear Jr., 60, is due to appear at 9 a.m. before 4th Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain.
Dear, who is being held for treatment at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, has been in legal limbo since shortly after the Nov. 27, 2015 standoff that ended with his surrender to Colorado Springs police.
A judge in May 2016 ruled that Dear is mentally incompetent to stand trial, meaning that he doesn’t have a rational understanding of the charges against him.
Dear, who has been diagnosed with delusional disorder, has been found incompetent every three months since.
His treatment team in Pueblo has sought and received permission to force medication on him, but privacy rules prevent state authorities from commenting on whether medication has begun, or if it’s having an effect.
Dear declared himself a “warrior for the babies” after unleashing five hours of mayhem from a semiautomatic rifle at the clinic in northwest Colorado Springs. He later said he mounted the standoff out of fears that the FBI was surveilling him at his trailer home in Hartsel, 70 miles west of Colorado Springs.