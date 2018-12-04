A Colorado Springs man charged with terrorizing three strangers at gunpoint in July 2016 on Independence Pass lashed out at one of his alleged victims in court Monday.
"I'm sick of the victim's lies," Brolin McConnell said. "I don't want to sit and listen to this bulls—."
McConnell, 32, appeared in Pitkin County District Court because his lawyer has filed a motion to dismiss the numerous serious felony charges against him — including attempted first-degree murder — because McConnell's due process rights allegedly have been violated.