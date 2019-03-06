A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving later allegedly injured a Colorado Springs police officer during a blood test at a hospital.
Alexander Greenly crashed his car at East Woodmen Road and Olga Wilson Way about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Greenly had walked away but police found him, evaluated him for drug and alcohol use and then arrested him on suspicion of careless driving and driving under the influence.
Greenly was taken to a hospital for a consensual blood test but allegedly lashed out at police, injuring one officer's leg severely enough that he could not return to duty. The driver now also faces charges of assault and attempted assault on a peace officer.