A 22-year-old man injured a Colorado Springs officer Sunday during a blood test at a hospital after police suspected him of drinking and driving.
The man, Alexander Greenly, allegedly crashed his car at the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Olga Wilson Way. Police arrived about 2:40 p.m. and Greenly had walked away from the crash, police said.
Officers found Greenly and evaluated him for drug or alcohol use, then arrested him on charges of careless driving and operating a vehicle while under the influence, police said.
Greenly was taken to a hospital after consenting to a chemical test of his blood, where he allegedly lashed out at officers, according to police.
One officer sustained a leg injury and was unable to return to duty.
Greenly is facing other charges of assault and attempted assault on a peace officer.