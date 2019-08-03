8th and brookside
A woman had to be taken to the hospital Friday night after police said she fell out of a moving car in Colorado Springs.

Officers said they received a call from the Colorado Springs Fire Department around 8:45 p.m., asking for assistance near Brookside St. and 8th St.

Investigators believe the driver, 46-year-old Chandra Lovett, was driving slow and trying to make a turn near that intersection. That's when a passenger in the vehicle opened her door and fell out.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital to be treated for "non-life threatening" injuries.

Police said roads were also closed for about 4 hours, but have since reopened.

