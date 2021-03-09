Colorado Springs police recently arrested four alleged drug dealers and are actively seeking a fifth, officials said Tuesday.
Richard Cordova, 57; Christopher Webb, 55; and Robert Howard, 58, were arrested Wednesday, police said. David Copper, 55, was arrested Feb. 25.
The arrests came after weeks of investigation by the Vice and Narcotics units in conjunction with the department’s Homeless Outreach team, police said. The men were suspected of distributing narcotics to homeless people in the area of Dorchester Park, 1130 South Nevada Ave.
After identifying the five suspected drug dealers, police took Copper into custody two weeks ago and arrested Cordova, Webb and Howard at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.
A fifth suspected dealer remains at large, police said.