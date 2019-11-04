All three ballot proposals from school districts in the Pikes Peak region were headed toward defeat in early election results.
A school financing measure appears to be failing in Lewis-Palmer D-38 in Monument. Voters are opposing a $28.985 million bond issue to build a new elementary school in Jackson Creek. The last time Monument voters approved a school funding measure was in 2006, to construct Palmer Ridge High School.
Calhan RJ-1 voters overwhelmingly were defeating a $15.8 million bond, which would fund more security, construction of a vocational tech shop with welding bays, a new flexible performing arts space, relocating the athletic fields and making other changes so the unified campus concept can continue.
"We’ll have to reassess," said Superintendent David Slothower. "I think the need for facility is unchanged by the vote. We’ll have to try to find a way to provide that facility that allows for the programs the community is asking us to provide."
In the small district of Miami-Yoder JT-60, the four-year term limit for all five school board seats will remain, even though there were not enough candidates running in this election.
Money talked in high-profile school board races. In all, more than 50 candidates sought contested seats across the region.
D-38 board President Matthew Clawson seemed to be winning re-election for District 5 with about 55% of the votes in preliminary results. Clawson had the largest campaign financing pot of any candidate in the region, with nearly $17,000.
The District 4 race favored high-tech executive Ron Schwarz, who had the backing of district educators and at least one current board member.
Former Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce President Will Temby succeeded in landing a seat on Academy D-20’s board this go-round, after losing by 20 votes in 2017.
Scholastic Book Fairs representative Heather Cloninger took the other empty D-20 seat.
As is often the case, union-endorsed candidates were prevailing in competition for four open seats on the seven-member Colorado Springs D-11 board.
Incumbent Mary Coleman was leading the pack of eight candidates with 19% in early reporting. Substitute teacher Darleen Daniels had 16% of the votes, and engineer Parth Melpakam was next with 13%. Former middle school science teacher Jason Jorgenson was slightly ahead of Chris Wallis, an operations supervisor and the fourth teachers' union-backed candidates.
Of the six candidates running for two open seats in Peyton 23-JT, Terry Harfert and Katie Harms were leading in early results.
In Hanover D-28, two incumbents, Randall Underwood and Danielle Combs, were re-elected. The third open seat on the five-member board was leaning toward Paul David Ricks.
Incumbent Andrea Fowler will keep her seat in Calhan. Joining her will be newcomers Chance Manyik and Scott Mikita.
Ellicott D-22 incumbents Becky Natelli and Jackie Chambers were re-elected; the third open seat goes to Robert McWilliams.
School District 49 incumbent John Graham was re-elected to represent District 3 and is joined by Rick Van Wieren for District 2. District 4 had no candidates.
Widefield D-3 incumbent Neil Nelson will keep his seat; the other was favoring Carlos Gonzalez.