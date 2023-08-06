Residents of — and visitors to — the Centennial State can celebrate Colorado Day on Monday by visiting any state park free of charge, according to a message from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The state observance commemorates Colorado’s admission into the United States of America on Aug. 1, 1876. In celebration of the anniversary, CPW typically waives admission fees for all of Colorado’s state parks.

Outdoor enthusiasts can fish the alpine lakes or hike the vast terrain of State Forest, watch up to 200 bird species at Stagecoach, go boating in the waters of Steamboat Lake or enjoy any other of the state’s 42 parks, officials said.

“You can’t go wrong with any of the state parks Colorado has to offer,” the message stated.

To find out more about Colorado’s state parks and what each has to offer, visit cpw.state.co.us.

“Lace up those hiking boots, put on some sunscreen, and venture out to explore what these Colorado state parks have in store for you,” the message read.