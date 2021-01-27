All staff members at Mitchell High School must reapply if they wish to work there again next school year, Colorado Springs District 11 said Monday.
The move comes three years after the school was formally identified as a "priority improvement school" per district and state standards. The state gave the school a five-year turnaround time frame, district spokeswoman Devra Ashby told The Gazette.
"All Mitchell staff members have been notified of their release from current work assignments at the end of this school year," she said, adding that interested staff members could reapply.
"The district will continue to work with Mitchell families to provide enhanced academics for student success."
The move comes after "much discussion" with the district's Board of Education and the state education department, she said.
The board asked Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas to improve the school's performance "with significant urgency in order to increase performance" before the end of the five-year grace period, she added.
The move was not required by the state, a spokeswoman for the state education department said Wednesday.
Mitchell staff "are still D-11 employees, and if they choose not to remain at Mitchell, they may go through a placement process within the district," she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.