All lanes of southbound Academy Boulevard near Meadowland Boulevard will be closed through Thursday for work on a water-main break in the area, Colorado Springs Utilities said Tuesday.
Traffic will be diverted from southbound Academy at North Union Boulevard, said Utilities Spokesperson Ted Skroback. Motorists will be detoured down North Union to Austin Bluffs Parkway, he said. Skroback said motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes.
The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the break via a post on Twitter at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The intersection was completely shut down for nearly an hour as a result.
Skroback said the break was caused by a pinhole in a 36-inch steel pipe. According to Skroback, the break happened near Fire Station 10 in the northwest corner of the intersection. He said firefighters spotted the break and immediately called police so they could clear the area.
Skroback thanked both departments for their quick thinking. Utilities will work to find the pinhole and patch it, Skroback said. The pipeline will not be replaced.
The cause of the pinhole is being investigated, Skroback said.