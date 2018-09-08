A semi-truck rollover caused traffic delays for hours Saturday on southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near the Bijou Street exit.
The Colorado Springs Traffic Management Center reported in a tweet at 10 p.m. Saturday that all lanes had been reopened.
Southbound lanes of traffic were shut down for several hours while debris was cleared from the roadway.
Units remain on scene mitigating the accident pic.twitter.com/q325CmI9Wi— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) September 8, 2018
The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. at Bijou Street, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that two people were sent to the hospital, and that the truck was a Safeway semi-truck carrying groceries.
