All lanes of Garden of the Gods Road will reopen Wednesday after a water main break prompted a closure last week, Colorado Springs Utilities announced Monday.
Additionally, water has been restored to most of the businesses in the area, officials said.
City officials shut down Garden of the Gods road between North Chestnut Street and Rusina Road after water leaked onto the road last Tuesday. Colorado Springs Utilities replaced 50 feet of the water main and slightly expanded to the east the replacement of an 8-foot section that city officials determined needed to be replaced due to structural integrity concerns, utilities spokeswoman Jennifer Kemp told the Gazette on Saturday.
Westbound lanes over Garden of the Gods reopened Saturday.
Colorado Springs Utilities is still investigating what caused the water main break.