Boulders the size of big SUVs pummeled Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon early Tuesday, forcing an hourslong highway closure and 203-mile detours for travelers, the Colorado State Patrol tweeted.
Tuesday evening, eastbound I-70 reopened again — after being closed from about noon to 4 p.m. — as Colorado Department of Transportation crews had completed scaling operations.
Westbound lanes were expected to reopen later Tuesday night.
Crews were not very concerned about residual rock fall. “It’s been pretty stable,” CDOT spokeswoman Tracy Trulove said.
Ground loader operators cleared boulders that were behind the road barrier, and then blasted rocks. Crews found two impact craters on the highway, but they did not penetrate deeply enough to damage the structure of the deck, Trulove said.
Drivers had been detoured to Colorado 131 to Colorado 40, then Colorado 13 — and told to avoid Cottonwood Pass. The route adds about three hours and 200 miles to the drive.
The scenic and rugged canyon, which flanks the Colorado River, is prone to rock slides. A large slide in February 2016 closed the highway for nearly a week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.