All residents evacuated from Decker fire were allowed to return home Monday. The fire is now 55% contained, authorities said.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office lifted the evacuation order for the Bear Creek neighborhood effective 1 p.m. Monday.
On Tuesday, emergency response crews began to assess the fire's damage, rehabilitation and long-term restoration, according to an update from fire officials.
The fire, now at 8,727 acres, was relatively quiet overnight, the update reported. Increased relative humidity levels, caused by snow and cooler temperatures, helped curb the fire's growth. Strong winds still pose a risk, though, as fire crews continue to establish containment lines, authorities said.
The fire, ignited by lightning Sept. 8, remains 2 miles south of Salida. As of Tuesday, 612 firefighters were working to put out flames.