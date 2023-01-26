The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs on Monday morning.

Kayleen Savage, 17, was last seen at 6:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of Starlight Circle Drive in southeast Colorado Springs.

Kayleen is described as being 5-foot-2 and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck of the word "purpose."

Kayleen was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black jacket with a zipper and white logo, and red and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Kayleen's tribal affiliations are Mandan, Hidatsha and Arikara, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.