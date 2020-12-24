The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert for a missing Pueblo County woman, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. No other information was released by CBI.
The alert was issued Thursday around 8:30 p.m. by the CBI for Arlene Carter, 81.
Carter was last seen walking near 34th Lane and Ford Road, which is close to Pueblo County High School east of Pueblo.
Authorities said Carter has a limp and suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Anyone who saw Carter was asked to call 911 or the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250.