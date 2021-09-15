Colorado Springs said alcohol is suspected  in a three-vehicle crash that closed multiple lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 25 just south of Bijou Street for multiple hours Wednesday night. 

The crash happened just before 6 p.m., when a southbound SUV lost control, went into the center median, ran over the guardrail and collided with a vehicle traveling north. 

Police said 5 occupants in the SUV, including children, were taken to area hospitals.  

The driver of the northbound vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have identified the SUV driver as 32-year-old Sarah Montoya. She has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, vehicular assault and other offenses. 

All lanes of traffic on the interstate have reopened. 

