Colorado Springs said alcohol is suspected in a three-vehicle crash that closed multiple lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 25 just south of Bijou Street for multiple hours Wednesday night.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m., when a southbound SUV lost control, went into the center median, ran over the guardrail and collided with a vehicle traveling north.
Police said 5 occupants in the SUV, including children, were taken to area hospitals.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have identified the SUV driver as 32-year-old Sarah Montoya. She has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, vehicular assault and other offenses.
All lanes of traffic on the interstate have reopened.
All lanes of traffic on I-25 at Bijou are back open following earlier traffic accident @CSPDDutyLt— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 16, 2021