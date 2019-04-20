Two men were injured after one drove off Gold Camp Road into the bottom of a canyon late Friday, Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Friday. The driver, Kiefer Tomlinson, lost control of his Jeep and drove off the side of the road, State Patrol said. The car turned multiple times before landing in the bottom of the canyon.
Tomlinson, 28, is suspected of being drunk at the time, said State Patrol. He was hospitalized for moderate injuries. His passenger, 40-year-old Jason Reel, suffered serious injuries.
Both were wearing seatbelts.
Charges have yet to be filed for Tomlinson, State Patrol said.