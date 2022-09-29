Two people were taken to the hospital with "serious life-threatening" injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash in southwest Colorado Springs early Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene on Highway 115 near Clubhouse Drive, east of Quail Lake, where two occupants were still inside an upside-down vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway, police said. A third occupant was able to exit the vehicle.

Medical crews treated the other two occupants before transporting them to a hospital, police said.

Officials said the Major Crash Team is investigating the incident, and that alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor in the crash.