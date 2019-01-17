The Albuquerque Police Department had a busy Wednesday as mayhem broke out across the city.
There were two homicides – one of which sparked an all-day manhunt in the bosque. An infant died at a county-run substance abuse treatment center.
A person was shot in the leg in the northeast area. And officers conducted a search for a stolen vehicle suspect off East Central.
“Albuquerque is very busy today, and all of our resources are being tied up by these critical incidents,” officer Simon Drobik, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, told a morning news conference.