July was the warmest month in recorded history in Alaska, where record-keeping began in 1925, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Over the past 60 years, Alaska has warmed more than twice as rapidly as the rest of the U.S., and is among the fastest warming regions on Earth, according to the 2018 National Climate Assessment. Average annual air temperature has increased by 3 degrees Fahrenheit and average winter temperature by 6 degrees Fahrenheit.
A recent analysis of NOAA data by The Washington Post looked at annual temperatures for the Lower 48 U.S. states and 3,107 individual counties, dating back to 1895. The analysis, which used Celsius as opposed to Fahrenheit, showed that warming can be highly localized. Counties along the border between western Colorado and eastern Utah are among those which have warmed most over the 124 years of record keeping.
For example, Mesa, Rio Blanco and Montrose counties in Colorado are among those that have risen 2.4 degrees Celsius above their historic averages. The central aim of the Paris Climate Accord is to keep a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.