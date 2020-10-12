Alamosa deputies, and search and rescue crews are asking for anyone who was near Zapata Falls on Saturday to report any information they may have about an overdue hiker, the county's Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Monday.
Search and rescue crews are looking for Joy Cipoletti, 60, who was last heard from at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Cipoletti is believed to have been in the area of Zapata Falls near the Great Sand Dunes National Park, South Zapata Lake trail, and Ellingwood Point on Saturday, authorities said.
She is last known to be wearing a light purple or green jacket and possibly wearing a white hat, officials said. Cipoletti is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 140 lbs. with curly brown/gray hair.
If anyone has seen Joy Cipoletti, call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 719-589-5807 or search and rescue at 773-456-2927.