Al Unser, Sr., a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time King of the Mountain in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, died in his New Mexico home on Thursday. He was 82.

Al “Big Al” Unser, Sr., who said he called Pikes Peak his home many times throughout his career, died in his Chama, New Mexico home on Thursday after a 17-year battle with cancer, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday.

Along with his 27-race career in the IndyCar Series, Unser built upon his family legacy in the the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, taking home back-to-back King of the Mountain titles in the Open Wheel Class in 1964 and 1965, The Gazette previously reported.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway said he was the second of the "Unser auto racing dynasty" to win the Indianapolis 500 after his brother, Bobby Unser, who won the Hill Climb ten times before he died in May.

In all, according to race records, the Unsers claimed the Hill Climb's King of the Mountain title 26 times.

“I’ve called Pikes Peak home a lot,” he told The Gazette in 2020. “This brings back a lot of good feelings having won here at Pikes Peak. It’s something I’m very proud of. It’s an honor to be part of the Pikes Peak Auto Hill Climb."

He began competing in the race in 1960 and was inducted into the Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame last year, according to the race’s website. He was the second racer to win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway four times, the organization said.