A small aircraft downed by engine failure made an emergency landing on a stretch of Highway 50 near Penrose, the Colorado State Patrol said.
No injuries were reported, and the plane has been towed to an airport, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler.
"The whole thing took about 30 minutes," he said.
The landing occurred about 11:15 a.m. near the intersection with Highway 50 near Penrose. Drivers were initially urged to use caution but there is no longer an impact on traffic.
A photo posted to Twitter showed the four-seat, single-engine plane came to rest on a grassy median between the east- and westbound lanes of Highway 50, near an overpass. The plane did not appear to be seriously damaged, with windows and landing gear intact.
A pickup towed the plane to an airport, escorted by Colorado State Patrol troopers, the agency said. the westbound lanes on Highway 50 were temporarily cleared to allow for the towing.
"They couldn't go more than 10 mph," Cutler said.
The aircraft, a Cessna 182C, is co-owned by a Penrose woman and has been flown since 1960, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.
The FAA was notified and will do an investigation.
"Depending on why they went down, they could be cited for it," Cutler said.