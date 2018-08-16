A recreational aircraft flipped on its top during an emergency landing Thursday morning at Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway, according to a news release from the Air Force Academy.
The Cessna 172, a small single-engine, fixed-wing plane, was carrying two people when it went down, one of which was a contracted instructor pilot, the academy said. Neither person was injured.
The Air Force did not explain what caused the emergency landing. The weather forecast at the time showed partly cloudy skies with wind speeds of 23 mph.
Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft was manufactured in 1967 and is owned by the United States Air Force, but Air Force spokesman Meade Warthen says it's not used for operational purposes, only recreational. The plane is maintained by the Aero Club, a civilian-owned flying club located at the Air Force Academy.
"Those airplanes are not there for any other purpose than for people to rent or fly them" Warthen said.
He did not believe the plane had previously been involved in a crash.
The club is run by certified flight instructors and maintains five aircraft, including one T-41B and four Cessna 172 planes, their website says. Club members — cadets, active duty, military members, retirees and contractors — can take courses to earn basic private pilot certificates or more advanced certificates, it says.
The aircraft can be rented for personal use for about $100 an hour.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story reported that no Air Force personnel were involved in the crash. The Air Force Academy has since corrected the statement.