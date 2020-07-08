Air resources were called in to help battle a small wildland fire west of Cañon City on Wednesday.
Smoke was visible from the Cañon City area at about 4:30 p.m. According to the Canon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire was in the area of Temple Canyon. At about 4:40 p.m. the fire was about 1/2 an acre. At that time no evacuations had been ordered.
Firefighters wanted the public to know they are aware of the fire and they were asking the public to not call 911 for the smoke “clearly visible” from eastern Fremont County.
The #YMCAFireCO is burning on BLM lands west of Canyon City, south of the Royal Gorge. The BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page will be the official source of information for this fire. https://t.co/WsLQj0Pjtg pic.twitter.com/MWM1oINEWM— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 8, 2020
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.