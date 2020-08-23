An air-quality health advisory is in effect for El Paso County and a wide swath of southeastern Colorado, warning residents to seek shelter from haze generated by wildfires across Colorado and beyond.
Smoke is expected to diminish Sunday afternoon, with the slowest improvement coming in the Arkansas River Valley, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's advisory. In El Paso County, smoke should continue clearing through the night, with the advisory expiring at 9 a.m. Monday, the agency said.
A series of wildfires Colorado and California have pumped thick smoke into the atmosphere, including the Pine Gulch fire 15 miles north of Grand Junction, the second largest in the state's history at 129,715 acres and still only 19 percent contained. A major fire is likewise burning near Glenwood Springs, adding to smoke drifting to Colorado from major wildfires in California.
People are urged to stay indoors if haze is thick in their neighborhoods, particularly those with heart disease and respiratory illnesses and people who are very young or elderly.
Colorado’s heat wave continues in the Colorado Springs area through Thursday at least, with highs in the mid-90s expected each day. There’s a slight chance of storms on Monday, and a 20-percent chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents living in Teller County can expect highs in the 80s and a chance of thunderstorms through the same period.