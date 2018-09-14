Two new fires sparked Thursday near Craig, prompting the state to issue air quality health advisories for northern Moffat County.
The Boone Draw fire is 5,994 acres and 10 percent contained. Flames are threatening sage-grouse habitat 54 miles northwest of Craig.
The Three Wash fire, burning 40 miles west of Craig, was reported to be 369 acres and 60 percent contained.
The fires are expected to produce heavy to moderate smoke through Saturday morning, with the thickest clouds settling over northwest Moffat County and the Utah border, said the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
Hot, dry conditions have fueled two other fires in north and northwest Colorado this week. The Silver Creek fire, which had been quietly smoldering near Kremmling for more than a week, grew more than 1,500 acres in two days to 6,870 acres. Fire crews lost 40 percent of its containment in that time.
MORNING UPDATE: All was quiet overnight on #SeamanFire. No changes reported this morning. Firefighters still working to secure lines and completely contain fire perimeter. Photos from yesterday. https://t.co/zqqUzAN2HU @LarimerSheriff @poudrefire pic.twitter.com/DJWO7kwgpg— Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) September 14, 2018
The Seaman fire near Fort Collins was "quiet" overnight Thursday, the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grasslands tweeted. The 231-acre fire ignited Tuesday and is 35 percent contained.