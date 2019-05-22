The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will arrive in Colorado Springs on Memorial Day in preparation for the Air Force Academy graduation.
The Thunderbirds can be seen over the academy about 11:30 a.m. Monday for a site survey and a practice run is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday over Falcon Stadium.
Air Force Academy's Class of 2019 graduation ceremony will be Thursday, May 30, when the Thunderbirds will perform a 30-minute show. The performance will be after the hat toss, at about 12:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The Santa Fe Trail and roads under the show area will be closed during the practice times and during the graduation day performance.
The following roads will be closed 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28; and 11:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30:
- Stadium Boulevard - from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop
- Community Center Drive - from Stadium Boulevard to East Douglass Drive
- Academy Drive - from Stadium Drive to the Falcon Club
- The Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop
The public is reminded to not stop along Interstate 25 to watch the performances. During the May 28 practice, Falcon Stadium and Falcon Stadium parking lots will be closed to the public.