Skies could be noisy above the Front Range for the next several days while 12 Air Force Reserve units participate in training exercises, a U.S. Air Force news release announced.
Transport planes including C-17s and C-130s are expected to fly over the Rockies from Colorado to Wyoming through Friday practicing cargo drops, high-altitude paratrooper drops and resupply and extraction exercises, the release said.
“The Rally in the Rockies exercise ensures the Air Force Reserve and National Guard can provide an instantaneous surge capacity across most mission sets to strengthen our active duty counterparts,” said Maj. Nick Hainsfurther, 913th Operations Support Squadron pilot and lead exercise planner.