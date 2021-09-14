rally in the rockies

An Air Force Reserve C-130J Super Hercules comes in for a landing on a four-lane highway in Wyoming on Sept. 13, 2021. This was the kickoff event for Rally in the Rockies 2021. The exercise incorporates personnel across the joint force and robust integration of mobility and fighter aircraft. 

 (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

Skies could be noisy above the Front Range for the next several days while 12 Air Force Reserve units participate in training exercises, a U.S. Air Force news release announced.

Transport planes including C-17s and C-130s are expected to fly over the Rockies from Colorado to Wyoming through Friday practicing cargo drops, high-altitude paratrooper drops and resupply and extraction exercises, the release said.

“The Rally in the Rockies exercise ensures the Air Force Reserve and National Guard can provide an instantaneous surge capacity across most mission sets to strengthen our active duty counterparts,” said Maj. Nick Hainsfurther, 913th Operations Support Squadron pilot and lead exercise planner.

Colorado man accused of stealing more than $400,000 worth of diesel, police say
Earthquake hits southeastern Colorado, shakes surrounding states

Tags

Load comments