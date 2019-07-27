An Air Force officer has been reported missing since failing to return from summiting a pair of 14ers Wednesday in the Sangre de Christo Mountains.
Lt. Col. Dan Wallick, 41, of Salida, texted family after climbing Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point, two peaks separated by a ridge near the border of Saguache and Custer counties that are often "bagged' by climbers in the same day.
He has not been heard from since texting that he was beginning his descent just after noon on Wednesday.
Searchers, assisted by a helicopter and plane have encountered steep and technical terrain in their efforts to find him. The search was suspended Friday because of rain, hail and lightning, Fremont Search and Rescue, Inc. reported.
A friend of the family, Sarah Proper, told CBS4 in Denver that Wallick has a wife and two children and is stationed in Colorado Springs. The Gazette was unable Saturday to verify if he is stationed at Peterson or Schriever Air Force bases or at NORAD.
A Linkedin page for a Dan Wallick says he is a program manager in the Air Force from the greater Omaha, Neb., area. The U.S. Strategic Command is headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha.
In a Facebook post, Proper wrote that Wallick took the Willow Creek trail from the trailhead by Crestone, where his car was found. He summited Challenger Point at 11:00 and then Kit Carson Peak about an hour later.
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, Wallick may be wearing a black/navy blue raincoat, a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, an orange long-sleeved shirt and olive green pants.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Department at 719-655-2544.