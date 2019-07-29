The search for an Air Force officer missing for several days after summiting two 14ers came to an end late Sunday night when the Custer County Search and Rescue confirmed that crews had found the body of Lt. Col. Dan Wallick, of Salida, over the weekend.
Wallick last contacted his family on Wednesday afternooon, July 24, after scaling Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point. His family reported him missing Thursday after receiving no further word.
Wallick, 41, was stationed at Schriever Air Force Base, the military said Sunday.
Wallick had been at the secretive base east of Colorado Springs since June 10, working in integrated missile defense, according to an Air Force spokeswoman.
The search continued Sunday on the ground and from the air in the rugged high country north of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
Teams from Saguache, Custer, Douglas and Fremont counties had been searching for Wallick since he texted family just after noon Wednesday from the summit of Kit Carson Peak, but failed to return home afterward.
According to a Facebook post on 14ers.com that was reposted by Custer County Search and Rescue, Wallick climbed Challenger Point then summited nearby Kit Carson Peak.
A friend of the family, Sarah Proper, told CBS4 in Denver that Wallick has a wife and two children.
In a Facebook post, Proper wrote that Wallick took the Willow Creek trail from the trailhead by Crestone, where his car was found.