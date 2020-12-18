Work on the new $58 million Air Force Academy Visitor Center in northern Colorado Springs — a key piece of the City for Champions projects that helped revitalize the city's economy ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic — is expected to start next year after setbacks related to the coronavirus' economic shockwaves.
The bonds needed to finance the center and associated commercial buildings planned to stretch across 51 acres were to be offered for sale in October, with construction starting shortly afterward. The October sale date was set after the bonds failed to sell in March when the coronavirus caused the bond market to collapse.
While the market has since rebounded, the market for bonds that rely on revenue from hotels hadn't normalized enough for a sale, said Bob Cope, economic development officer for the city of Colorado Springs The project has numerous revenue streams to repay off its bonds, but the planned 375-room hotel is expected to be a large contributor, he said. The project is also expected to include restaurants, an indoor skydiving facility and office space.
The city now expects to offer the bonds when the market improves in the coming year, he said. The business improvement district established to pay for the center will be marketing $80 million in bonds for the visitors center and $200 million in bonds for the commercial construction at the site. Construction can start almost immediately after the bonds are sold, Cope said.
Despite the delay, Cope said he feels confident in the success of the project.
"America will get back to normal and hotels will be part of our lives again," he said.
The state's Economic Development Commission, which awarded the project state sales revenues to pay off the bonds as part of the larger City for Champions endeavor, voted this week to extended the deadline for a bond sale through the end of 2021, said Jeff Kraft director of business funding and incentives with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
"We want to allow the project more time next year to issue bonds if the market recovers," Kraft said.
The commission's extension was dependent on the Air Force Academy granting a similar extension, Kraft said. The Air Force had required the bonds be issued this year as part of a land deal. The military is providing the land near Interstate 25 on a long-term lease in return for the visitors center outside the academy's security perimeter that will be easier for the public to access.
Cope said the Air Force has provided verbal assurances and a letter that they are willing to extend the deadline for issuing bonds through next year.
Kraft said more extensions are possible, saying the board and his office had "expressed strong support for this project and a desire to see it move forward and will evaluate the totality of facts and circumstances surrounding any future requests."
The Air Force Academy has a strong economic impact, visitor draw and destination appeal and the new visitors center would build on that, he said.
The center is expected to draw 158,000 new visitors to the academy each year, generate $67 million in annual tax revenue and create 650 permanent jobs, Cope told the Colorado Springs City Council in 2019.
The state deadline for finishing the project is Dec. 16, 2023, Cope said. So long as city starts construction in the first part of next year, he believes it can be met. It could be a bit tight, if it is delayed beyond that, he said. However, once a project is underway it would benefit everyone to approve an extension of the completion deadline, he said.
The center is the last of the City for Champions projects. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, and the Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs both opened this year. The multiuse downtown stadium and the Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College that will be home to the school's hockey team are both under construction.
The City for Champions projects have been approved to receive $120.5 million in state sales tax revenues over 30 years.