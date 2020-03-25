The U.S. Air Force Academy announced that its north gate entrance will be closed "until further notice" during the coronavirus outbreak
Academy North Gate will close to all traffic on Thursday, March 26, until further notice. Plan extra time and use the South Gate for entrance.— U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) March 24, 2020
"The Academy is open for official business only," the academy said in a press release. "Those on official business need to use the South Gate to enter the base and plan extra time to get through the gate."
The statement also notes that "shopping at the Commissary or Main Exchange is not considered official business."
The Air Force Academy, along with Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases, declared a public emergency Monday following two positive tests for COVID-19 at Peterson, and one at Schriever. There have been zero confirmed cases at the academy.
Academy cadets returned to class Wednesday in a virtual capacity. Classes will occur remotely until May 8, with the aim to administer final exams on May 11 and graduation May 28 on campus.