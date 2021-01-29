The Air Force Academy is reviewing its honor code after 249 cadets were suspected of cheating last spring, when the majority of students were sent home at the height of the pandemic.
Most of the nearly 250 cadets suspected have admitted to cheating and are now on six months of probation and remediation, according to a news release sent Friday by the service academy.
“The honor code is not only foundational to the Air Force Academy, but it serves as a guide for cadets to live an honorable life, whether serving in uniform or not," said Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, the academy’s superintendent. “Honor serves as one of my fundamental institutional priorities for developing leaders of character.”
The alleged violations occurred after the emerging novel coronavirus forced approximately 3,000 of the school's 4,000 cadets to be sent home in March 2020, in an effort to keep them healthy. The school then transitioned from in-person to virtual learning.
Infractions were discovered by the dean of faculty's academic safeguards. They ranged from failing to properly cite sources and using unauthorized tutoring websites, to receiving solutions to exam questions in real time and completing final exams in small groups, according to the news release.
