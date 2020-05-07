The Air Force Academy will be reopening some of the base's facilities as well as lifting the Official Business Only restriction beginning Monday, a base news release said Thursday.

Department of Defense identification card holders can access the base, but services and Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities will have restrictions, the statement said. Shopping at The Exchange and Commissary will be open for those who live or work at the academy until noon. After noon, it will be open to everyone else.

The Eisenhower Golf Course is open to DoD card holders, but golfers must reserve a tee-time and pay online. The tavern and snack bar remain closed.

The Community Center Fitness Center is open only to active-duty service members. Face masks are required, the statement said. A limited number of people will be allowed inside and access to certain amenities such as the pool and sauna will be closed.

The Outdoor Recreation Office will only be open for equipment rentals and all reservations must be done online or by phone, the base said. Face masks are also required. Arts & Crafts will open for pickup and drop-off orders, it said.

Auto Skills automatic and manual car wash stations are open during normal duty hours and must be reserved by appointment only. Famcamp will open 60 RV spots and 20 camp sites for those with existing reservations.

Farish Recreation Center will be open for camping by reservation only, the base said. The Equestrian Center remains open for boarded horses and the rental office will be open to facilitate rides, it said.

The base's North Gate will be open for all DOD members 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the base said. The hours and restrictions are subject to change.

