An Air Force Academy cadet died Thursday after a single-engine airplane crashed west of Fort Worth, Texas.
In a Friday evening tweet, Lt. Gen. Richard Clark said 21-year-old Nick Duran died in a crash that occurred while he was home on leave.
From the Supt, Lt. Gen. Clark: "On June 24, we lost one of our own. C2C Nick Duran died as a result of a single-engine plane crash while he was home in Texas on leave. The impact of losing Nick has been felt throughout our Academy." pic.twitter.com/idTJgUoAN6— U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) June 26, 2021
"The impact of losing Nick has been felt throughout our Academy," Clark added.
One other person was killed in Thursday's crash, which happened near a highway in Johnson County, Texas. The United States Air Force Academy said they will not be releasing that person's name until the Academy completes an investigation into the crash.