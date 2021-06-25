nick duran

Portrait of Nick Duran, who died in a plane crash south of Fort Worth, Texas

 Air Force Academy

An Air Force Academy cadet died Thursday after a single-engine airplane crashed west of Fort Worth, Texas.

In a Friday evening tweet, Lt. Gen. Richard Clark said 21-year-old Nick Duran died in a crash that occurred while he was home on leave.

"The impact of losing Nick has been felt throughout our Academy," Clark added.

One other person was killed in Thursday's crash, which happened near a highway in Johnson County, Texas. The United States Air Force Academy said they will not be releasing that person's name until the Academy completes an investigation into the crash.

