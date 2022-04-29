The U.S. Air Force Academy plans to host an open house at the academy's planetarium and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Center next week, an academy news release announced.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 7, will include food trucks, an inflatable planetarium and photo opportunities with the cadet falconers, the academy said.

"The planetarium offers a unique opportunity to introduce people, especially children, to some of the fundamentals of STEM and discovery," said Lisa Neener, the academy's visitor experience and STEM outreach chief. "It provides a fun and engaging environment to educate and excite the public, and let them know we’re open once again."

The open house is the first public event at the planetarium since the start of the pandemic, the release said.

No registration is required for the open house.