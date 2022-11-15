An officer at the Air Force Academy was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday near Manhattan, Kan., while headed to Alabama for advanced training, the academy announced Tuesday.

Capt. Morgan Taylor, 31, was driving on Interstate 70 when her car was struck head-on by a pickup truck driving the wrong way, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the pickup — John Wagnaar III, 34, of Manhattan — also died in the crash.

Taylor was slated to begin Squadron Officer School on Monday at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, academy officials said.

“Captain Taylor was a bright light in our USAFA family and a highly respected officer,” Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, said in a statement. “I’ve spoken to her family to express our deepest sympathies and to relay how incredibly special Morgan was to all of us.”

At the academy, Taylor provided legal counsel as deputy chief of military justice. She graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in 2019 and was commissioned into the Air Force after completing Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base in 2020.

Before coming to the academy, she served as assistant staff judge advocate at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. She also served as a legal extern at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.