A major at the Air Force Academy faces a court martial for allegedly raping a child, the school announced Thursday.
Maj. Travis J. Burns will appear in military court Monday on the charges of rape, rape of a child and three counts of sexual abuse of a child.
The children involved in the alleged rape in 2018 and the repeated sexual abuses in 2017 were under the age of 12, Burns' charge sheet shows. Both happened in Colorado Springs.
The reported rape occurred in December 2013 near Clovis, New Mexico, with an of-age woman.
It is not clear what Burns' role was at the Academy. He has been in the Air Force since 2005.