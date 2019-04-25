Sikkema
Paul David Sikkema, captain and instructor at U.S. Air Force Academy, was arrested Wednesday on charges of internet luring of children. Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.
An Air Force Academy ethics instructor who was arrested Wednesday in Arapahoe County allegedly sent explicit text messages to a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl suggesting the two meet up to have sex, the arrest affidavit shows.

Capt. Paul Sikkema, 29, chatted with the officer for a week via text and phone in January, the affidavit said.

Sikkema is being held at the county jail without bond on suspicion of luring a child on the internet, a Class 4 felony.

He graduated from the academy in 2012 and was named an outstanding graduate. Sikkema has been an instructor in the philosophy department since fall 2017, teaching an ethics course, the AFA’s website said.

