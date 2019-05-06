Six hundred free tickets to the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony will be available to the general public for pickup this Thursday.
Tickets are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC office on South Tejon Street.
For those further north, tickets can also be picked up at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, EDC and Visitor Center at Second Street in Monument from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The tickets are being given away on a first-come first-served basis with a maximum of four per person. They cannot be mailed or replaced, and there is no will-call at the stadium.
The Academy's class of 2019 is set to graduate May 30 at Falcon Stadium. The gates open at 7:30 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. The Academy mentioned in a news release that early arrival is encouraged due to increased security.