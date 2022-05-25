Mixed emotions swirled in the air, along with a persistent wind, at Wednesday’s U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

The 973 seniors, aware that they would only be cadets for a few more minutes, sat on the field at Falcon Stadium, flush with excitement and pride in their accomplishments, eager to celebrate with their families before beginning their careers as officers in the Air Force or Space Force.

But the mood was also somber, as it was for much of the nation after the news broke that an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers.

“All of us here today are moms and dads, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and our hearts break for them and for the unspeakable grief that they are enduring,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who delivered the keynote address.

“We cannot assuage that grief — we know that. But we can endeavor to keep them and the loved ones that they lost close to our hearts and deep in our prayers. So today, we are all citizens of Uvalde.”

The Uvalde incident underscored much of Austin’s message to the graduating class: that they leave the academy as part of a new generation of military leaders, charged with protecting and defending their nation during a dangerous, uncertain time.

Russia’s “cruel and unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine has “dragged Europe into its largest security crisis since World War II,” Austin said. China’s “aggressive behavior” is a growing threat. And an ever-changing geopolitical landscape could bring unforeseen concerns.

“Today, America’s adversaries are testing the very values you swore to defend,” Austin said.

But Austin said he was confident the Class of 2022 — a class that helped produce 18 patents — is up to the challenge, having already proven it can handle adversity and uncertainty.

“In just four years you’ve seen more change than many see in a lifetime,” said Austin, a 41-year Army veteran. “A pandemic reminded us that some of this century’s biggest threats don’t even notice borders. America’s longest war — one that spanned nearly all of your lifetimes — came to an end.”

In times of crisis, cadets learned to work together and lean on each other, Austin said. To illustrate the importance of teamwork, the defense secretary shared a story from his time as an active-duty soldier. In 2003, early in the Iraq War, Austin’s unit was on the ground, making a dangerous push toward Baghdad. They were protected from above by an Air Force squadron led by Lt. Col. Richard Clark, who now serves as the academy’s superintendent.

“Thanks to (Clark), nobody ever came close to us back then, and no one comes close to us today,” Austin said. “And thanks to all of you, no one will come close to us tomorrow.”

The academy commencement ceremony was a bittersweet event for three senior cadets who had met academic requirements but refused to comply with a military mandate requiring the COVID-19 vaccine after their requests for religious waivers were denied.

In a statement last week, the academy said its board recommended all three cadets receive their bachelor's degrees, but “while they will receive a degree, they will not be commissioned into the United States Air Force as long as they remain unvaccinated.”

The three cadets were reportedly not allowed on the field during the ceremony, limited to sitting the bleachers.

As the Class of 2022 goes forth into active service, 97 graduates will join the Space Force, six will join the Marine Corps, and three will become Army officers. But they will always be Air Force Academy graduates, and they should wear that distinction with pride, Austin said.

“We can’t possibly know what challenges and surprises tomorrow will bring,” he said. “But I’m going to report to the president, with great pride, that we now have 973 brand-new U.S. Air Force Academy graduates to tackle those challenges.”