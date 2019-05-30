A spectator uses a program to shield himself from the bright sun before the start of the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
President Donald Trump arrived at Peterson AFB and was greeted by a cheering crowd and local dignitaries. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
President Donald Trump speaks during the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Driving toward the Air Force Academy on Thursday morning, Brian Poythress paused and began to weep. He was about to graduate.
By early afternoon, the Birmingham, Ala., native had shaken President Donald Trump’s hand and completed his time at the academy.
“To be commissioned by the president has to be the coolest thing in the world,” Poythress said. “It feels like a 10,000-pound blanket just slid off my shoulders. I can’t believe it. I feel like I’ll still have to go to class tomorrow.”
But he won’t. Poythress now is a second lieutenant in the Air Force, alongside nearly 1,000 other academy graduates who tossed their caps in the air Thursday as the branch’s Thunderbird air squadron flew overhead.
Some repeated Poythress’ sentiment. Many were speechless. Others cried and embraced.
“You are the ones who will invent and define the next generation of air warfare,” Trump told the Academy's Class of 2019 during his commencement speech. “And you are the ones who will secure American victory, all the time, victory. To dominate the future, America must rule the skies.”
More than 1,240 people were inducted into the Class of 2019, but one-fifth didn’t make it to graduate from one of America’s most rigorous schools. Those who got their diplomas Thursday had an average GPA of 3.07.
The class includes two Rhodes scholars: James Brahm of Huntsville, Ala., and Madison Tung of Santa Monica, Calif.
New 2nd Lt. Parker Hammond, whom Trump called to the stage to congratulate, battled cancer during his time at the Academy.
Joseph Kloc joined the long blue line a day before the ceremony when his grandfather, a centenarian and World War II veteran, commissioned him as a second lieutenant, said Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the Air Force Academy’s superintendent.
President Donald J. Trump salutes as he walks past a row of cadets while entering the Air Force Academy graduation. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Colin Zavislak and Hunter Ahlquist react after the hat toss of the Air Force Academy graduation. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force cadet Parker Hammond gets called up out of the cadets by President Donald J. Trump. Hammond battled cancer and was still able to graduate at the Air Force Academy. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force cadet Parker Hammond got called up out of the cadets to the stage by President Donald J. Trump. Hammond battled cancer and was still able to graduate at the Air Force Academy. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Crowds at Peterson Air Force Base greet President Donald J. Trump. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cadets apply a thick amount of sunscreen before the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
President Donald Trump walks into the stadium at the start of the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
President Donald Trump and Gen. David L. Goldfein, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, watch as the cadets march into the stadium for the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Secretary of the Air Force Heather A. Wilson speaks during the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A cadet returns to his seat after receiving his diploma during the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the crowd in the east stands during a aerial demonstration after the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the crowd in the east stands during a aerial demonstration after the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Children wait at the edge of the field for the hat toss and the chance to grab a cap at the close of the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Cadets celebrates after receiving their diplomas during the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Class of 2019 celebrates as the Thunderbirds fly over the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Graduating cadets Bailey Little, left, Michael Snell and Braxton Stocking help each other pin their 2nd Lt. boards onto their uniform after the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
As the weather on Thursday brought sun and 70 degree weather during the Air Force Academy graduation attendees sported sun hats and used posters, programs and other materials to shield themselves from the spring sun.
Graduate Parker Hammond stands to wave while his classmates cheer him on as president Trump congratulates Hammond for graduating with his class on time even though he had been battling cancer and invites him on stage.