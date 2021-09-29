As the Air Force Academy mulls whether to jump to the American Athletic Conference, the school's fundraising arm issued a loud statement of neutrality Wednesday.
The Air Force Academy Foundation, which solicits donations for the school and its athletic programs, issued the neutrality statement amid criticism from some donors who want the Falcons to remain in the Mountain West Conference.
"The mission of the Air Force Academy Foundation is to serve and support the United States Air Force Academy," the foundation said in a Wednesday email. "We do this by maintaining a positive and supportive relationship with the Air Force Academy and its leadership. As such, our bylaws do not permit the Foundation to make public statements or pronouncements contrary to any policy decisions of the Academy."
The foundation, which reported nearly $104 million in assets last year, is a driving force behind academy building projects, including a planned renovation of Falcon Stadium.
Some donors, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Gazette they're not pleased with the conference shift and said players in the foundation's leadership are also unhappy.
But the foundation, which woos those donors wanted it known that the criticism isn't from the organization.
"In the case of the recent story in the Colorado Springs Gazette, whatever unnamed source communicated with the media did so on their own and does not speak on behalf of the Air Force Academy Foundation,” the foundation said.
The potential move to a new conference could be a big payday for academy athletic programs. The American conference has a television contract that could yield $6 million for the school, nearly double the revenue from its current deal with the Mountain West.