A member of the incoming class of 2024 wears a face mask and stands 6 feet apart from her classmates as they are sworn in as cadets Thursday, June 25, 2020, during In-Processing Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The COVID-19 pandemic gave the annual tradition at the Air Force Academy a much different look with cadets in masks, hand sanitizer at every station and the class of 2024 social distancing as they went through the process. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)