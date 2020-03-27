An Air Force Academy cadet has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a release from the Air Force Academy.
The senior cadet was taking classes online as part of the Academy's "social distancing directive" and was staying in a single-occupancy room in the dorms.
The cadet is currently in isolation, is not considered high risk, and does not have any known underlying health conditions, according to the release.
"Academy officials will continue to monitor the individual’s health. Academy personnel and cadets who may have come in close contact with the cadet have been identified and are being monitored..." the release stated.
Read more:
Too-friendly cadets sent marching at Air Force Academy
Fort Carson hospital unit called up for coronavirus fight
Gov. Polis on coronavirus stay-at-home order: 'This is not a vacation'
By The Numbers | Coronavirus in Colorado
Fort Carson soldiers head to Washington state to join battle against coronavirus