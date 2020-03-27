Cadet Chapel Air Force Academy

An Air Force Academy cadet has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a release from the Air Force Academy. 

The senior cadet was taking classes online as part of the Academy's "social distancing directive" and was staying in a single-occupancy room in the dorms. 

The cadet is currently in isolation, is not considered high risk, and does not have any known underlying health conditions, according to the release. 

"Academy officials will continue to monitor the individual’s health. Academy personnel and cadets who may have come in close contact with the cadet have been identified and are being monitored..." the release stated. 

