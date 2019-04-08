An Air Force Academy cadet was convicted last week of "wrongful use of cocaine," an academy news release says.
Cadet 2nd Class Daven D. Horne was sentenced to one month of confinement and forfeiture of all pay and allowances, the release says. He was found guilty Thursday by a court-martial panel of five officers.
The panel found Horne not guilty of wrongful use of marijuana.
"A decision regarding disenrollment from USAFA and discharge from the military and recoupment will be made at a later time," the release says.
Horne was charged Aug. 23 and had his first hearing Sept. 24.